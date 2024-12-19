Vorteilswelt
Night outdoors: police rescue 83-year-old man

19.12.2024 15:40

Police officers in Wels found a missing 83-year-old man just in time. The man had parked his car at a petrol station and spent the entire night outdoors. Shortly after 9 o'clock in the morning, police officers found the completely hypothermic senior citizen.

A Wels police patrol was called to a petrol station at around 7.40 am on Thursday because a car was parked there with the driver's door open. After viewing the video surveillance of the petrol station, the police immediately launched a manhunt in the immediate vicinity. The video showed that the man had already stopped there at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday night and got out of the car. 

Completely soaked and hypothermic
At around 9.15 a.m., officers from the Wels freeway police found the 83-year-old German license holder about 300 metres away in a sloping area in a high meadow, leaning against a fence and in a very poor state of health. The 83-year-old was barely responsive, completely soaked and hypothermic. The man was taken to the hospital in Wels by the ambulance service.

Together with colleagues from the traffic accident command, the man was carried to their vehicle and given first aid. He was then handed over to the ambulance and taken to Wels Hospital.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

