The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger looks back on an eventful year
How we review the most beautiful and challenging moments from 2024. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
As the year draws to a close, the days "between the years" offer a wonderful opportunity to pause and look back on the past few months for ourselves or together as a family. Most of the time, everyday life rushes past us and the really valuable moments quickly fade into the background. By looking back on the year together, we can preserve the most important memories - as a family.
The review starts with a simple question: What was the best thing about this year? Sit down together and let everyone have their say. Children have a very special perspective on what they have experienced. What seems like a small moment to us may have been a big adventure for them.
Then go on a journey through your photos. Perhaps you would like to write down the highlights or even create a family collage. This reflection not only helps the children to perceive the year more consciously, but also strengthens your sense of togetherness.
Difficult moments can also be given space. Ask yourselves: What did we do well? These insights give you strength and show how strong you are together.
Finally, write a letter to the future. What wishes, dreams and goals do you have as a family for the coming year? Keep the letter safe and open it in a year's time - a magical moment!
