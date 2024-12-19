Gewessler: "On course"
Climate plan adopted and sent to Brussels
The Climate Protection Ministry has sent the final Austrian climate plan (NEKP) to the EU Commission in Brussels and answered the queries. According to the ministry, the plan was adopted on Tuesday by circular resolution of the Council of Ministers and outlines Austria's path to the 2030 climate target. The EU infringement proceedings should now be closed.
"The national climate plan is our path to the climate target. The final version shows once again that we are on course for a good climate and a secure future. A few years ago, some people dismissed our ambitions and targets as pipe dreams. Today it is clear: climate protection succeeds if you fight for it," said Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens).
Only a few changes incorporated
According to the press release, the plan that has now been submitted differs only slightly from the plan from August of this year. "Austria has answered the queries raised by the Commission and made technical changes and updates," it said. However, the target - to reduce emissions by 46 to 48 percent - would have already been achieved in the plan submitted in August.
This is what the climate plan provides for
With the comprehensive resolutions of the past five years and this plan, Austria is "now on course to achieve its climate target for the first time". In the coming years, the climate plan envisages the abolition of subsidies that are counterproductive to the climate, the continuation of efforts to replace heating systems and the massive expansion of hydrogen production.
The EU targets are also binding for the next federal government. "Austria has now fulfilled its responsibility under EU law with the transmission. It is to be expected that the steps taken with regard to a possible breach of contract will be discontinued," said the ministry.
