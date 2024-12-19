Salaries of low earners are becoming less valuable

What has changed since 1998

This becomes particularly clear when the gross median income from 1998 is used as a point of reference: In 2023, for example, only 78 percent of the income level at that time was reached. In the income category that is exceeded by 10 percent of recipients, however, the figure was slightly higher than in 1998 - in other words, inflation has been compensated for this group since then. The median income fell slightly compared to 1998, although the real loss here was nowhere near as great as for lower earners.