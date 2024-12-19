Vorteilswelt
Migration researcher:

“The federal states are pushing refugees towards each other”

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 14:00

Migration researcher Judith Kohlenberger analyzes the current situation of refugees in Austria in an interview with krone.tv. For example, how migration is going in Vienna. Or whether refugees should only receive benefits in kind instead of cash benefits in future: "I'm a bit skeptical about saying that we don't need any or only very few cash benefits and want to regulate everything via benefits in kind."

Austria is a federal patchwork: "In one federal state there's a payment card, in another a higher pocket money, elsewhere a lower one. That's not ideal and naturally also leads to a kind of competition within the federal territory. The federal states push refugees onto each other. The province that suffers the most is Vienna, because Vienna is the only province that exceeds the quota for basic care.

Migration researcher Judith Kohlenberger (Bild: krone.tv)
Migration researcher Judith Kohlenberger
(Bild: krone.tv)

Unused human capital
Whether it makes sense to continue paying out social benefits primarily via cash transfers or to switch the system to benefits in kind? Kohlenberger, pragmatically: "Certain everyday necessities can only be provided in cash. For example in schools, where money is needed for school trips. That will be difficult if everything is now only covered by benefits in kind. But you can discuss the relationship between earned income and social benefits for refugees in Austria."

When asked whether, reading between the lines, this means that social benefits are too high, Kohlenberger replied: "Or earned income is too low. I believe this needs to be well coordinated." Equally crucial: "The employment of refugees to Austria did not work out so well in the first years of the Russian war of aggression. Also because of bureaucratic hurdles. Especially for educated migrants. We are leaving a lot of human capital behind."

Austria immigration society 
Integration in Vienna is working "quite ok": "A large proportion of migrants, including those who arrived years ago, are making a contribution. They work and pay taxes, they have founded companies. However, we also have an increasing proportion of children and young people with a non-German mother tongue in Viennese schools. And I believe that we don't yet have the right educational opportunities that are tailored to an immigration society, which Austria is."  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

