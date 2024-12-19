In the Hofburg
President swears in Kunasek as provincial governor
Mario Kunasek, who officially became the first Styrian FPÖ state governor on Wednesday, was sworn in by Alexander Van der Bellen in the Vienna Hofburg on Thursday: "You will also be my state governor for a bit, I am a temporary Styrian," jokes Van der Bellen.
Mario Kunasek is at the peak of his political career: After the Styrian election victory with almost 35 percent at the end of November, the FPÖ became the strongest force, and just under three and a half weeks later the coalition pact with the ÖVP was negotiated - with a program that clearly bears a blue signature. The final formal act before Kunasek moves into Graz Castle follows on Thursday: the swearing-in ceremony in Vienna's Hofburg by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.
Ceremony at the Hofburg
Mario Kunasek drove up to the Hofburg with his wife Sabrina and son Theo - Theo's jacket is adorned with a blue panther. "Welcome to the Hofburg - and to your family, from the very young to the very old," said Federal President Alexander van der Bellen, welcoming the new Styrian governor. "This is not your first time here," he says, as Kunasek had already been sworn in once by Van der Bellen in 2017 - as Minister of Defense in the Kurz I government, which lasted until 2019.
And van der Bellen adds: "They will also be my governor for a bit, as I am a temporary Styrian." Mürzsteg is the second official residence of the Federal President. And the Federal President emphasizes the diversity of Styria - whether in terms of landscape or culture. Before the formal swearing-in ceremony, he says: "You will have a lot of responsibility over the next five years. I wish them a lot of strength and energy - and also luck."
Following the formal ceremony, the Federal President greeted Mario Kunasek's family and invited the Styrian delegation to a discussion - appropriately enough in the hunting room of the Hofburg.
What happened before that
On Wednesday, Kunasek and the other members of the blue-black state government were officially elected in the state parliament. Kunasek is 48 years old and lives in Graz. He is married and the father of a five-year-old son. Before his political career, he was a non-commissioned officer.
Before the swearing-in ceremony at 10.30 a.m., Kunasek and Van der Bellen will meet for a one-on-one discussion. In the afternoon, the new state government will meet for the first joint government meeting - where Kunasek will also swear in the other members of government.
