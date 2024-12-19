President swears in Kunasek as provincial governor

Ceremony at the Hofburg

Mario Kunasek drove up to the Hofburg with his wife Sabrina and son Theo - Theo's jacket is adorned with a blue panther. "Welcome to the Hofburg - and to your family, from the very young to the very old," said Federal President Alexander van der Bellen, welcoming the new Styrian governor. "This is not your first time here," he says, as Kunasek had already been sworn in once by Van der Bellen in 2017 - as Minister of Defense in the Kurz I government, which lasted until 2019.