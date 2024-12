Attempted murder with a wine glass: 13 years in prison confirmed

Cut with a broken wine glass

The background to the trial was the bloody crime that took place outside a pub in Salzburg on November 3, 2022: the 28-year-old cut his opponent in the neck with a broken wine glass - a life-threatening wound that was 15 centimetres long and two centimetres deep. On Wednesday, the convicted man asked for the sentence to be reduced at the appeal trial: "I am very, very sorry."