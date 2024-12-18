A federal turmoil: This is how the FPÖ wants to slow down the Greens

Even the FPÖ has benefited from this practice in the past

Parties with four members of the Federal Council have already been granted parliamentary group status eight times - most recently in 2019. The FPÖ has also benefited from this practice in the past. "These decisions were always unanimous. Now, however, the FPÖ is going against the grain and ignoring every tradition that was previously taken for granted," says Schreuder angrily.