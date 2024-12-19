Serious mistake
Heating the apartment with a charcoal grill: woman in hospital!
After sausages and co. had been sizzling on it, two residents carried the hot charcoal barbecue inside to heat the apartment - a mistake with serious consequences.
A cozy winter barbecue for two people in Bruck an der Leitha ended in a rescue operation. After initially using the charcoal barbecue outside to prepare bratwurst sausages etc., the residents (47, 29) made a decision that had obviously not been thought through to the end.
High CO emissions
In order to save some of the energy costs, they took the still-hot barbecue and put it in the hallway to heat their apartment. They kept it warm for several hours before the carbon monoxide levels became so high that the 47-year-old complained of health problems.
Defect in the heating system suspected
Due to the high CO concentration, the emergency services initially assumed that the gas heating system was faulty, but were quickly alerted to the real culprit in the hallway. The woman was taken to hospital for a check-up and the fire department ventilated the apartment.
