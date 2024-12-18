Celebrate stress-free
Tips: Merry Christmas for the whole family
"It's not about perfect presents. Children want a loving atmosphere - they live on it for a lifetime," says parent coach Sabine Reichsthaler about the big celebration. She gives good tips in the "Krone" on how to make December 24th a successful family day.
Christmas is a celebration of giving and contemplation. The family comes together and spends time together, which should be carefully planned. All too often, however, December 24 is also a stressful day, and there may even be a bad mood after the presents have been given because not all wishes have been fulfilled.
"Stress is always linked to perfectionism and false expectations," says Sabine Reichsthaler, mental and happiness coach from St. Florian. But that doesn't have to be the case, especially when you know: "Children and us adults aren't about perfectionism at all, but about atmosphere. Being together is what makes Christmas so magical - that's what people will remember."
But how do you create a relaxed atmosphere when there's already so much to do in the days leading up to Christmas? "It starts with baking cookies," smiles Reichsthaler. "It doesn't have to be ten varieties, two are enough, and you arrange the baking so that the children can join in."
When will the Christ Child finally arrive?
On December 24, everything revolves around the Christ Child. Young children still believe in it, but what about when they get older?
"You should slowly phase out the belief in the Christ Child, so a little less show every year!" says Reichsthaler as a tip. For example, you can swap the announcement "The Christ Child is coming!" for the sentence "We're celebrating Christmas now!".
Secretly, many people want to keep believing in the Christ Child, even if they have long since outgrown it. "There's nothing wrong with that. A Christ Child with a twinkle in his eye lightens the mood."
Rituals remain in the memory
The wait for the presents begins early in the morning. Rituals that are repeated every year not only shorten the wait for the children, but are also remembered for the rest of their lives.
A short break is important
Reichsthaler gives specific tips: "The grandparents pick up the children and take them to visit the grotto train, a nativity scene show or a fairytale forest. Or the aunt can take the children ice skating. This takes the pressure off the parents, who then have enough time to prepare everything for the evening in peace."
And parents should definitely take this time. "They can also take a deep breath. Ten minutes or a little longer time out for yourself - that's relaxing! And it prevents arguments."
How can you keep wishes in check?
The Christ Child arrives in the evening. "But this isn't a gift delivery service, you celebrate together, you spend family time together - that should be the focus!" says Reichsthaler.
Of course there can be presents, but families with older children can also try out alternatives: "You can write each other little letters saying what I'm grateful for today. Or you can give presents, the amount is decided beforehand."
