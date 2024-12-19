Merging the soccer academies: The state is pushing!

Only one more soccer academy in Carinthia? If it's up to regional sports director Arno Arthofer, that's how it should be! "We want a strong and joint AKA Carinthia. This should be run by the Carinthian Football Association and with the two clubs as cooperation partners in 2025/26," Arthofer emphasized in the "Krone" back in March. In other words: WAC and Austria Klagenfurt should merge their two talent sheds into one, with the KFV taking the lead.