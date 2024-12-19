From Austria and WAC
Merging the soccer academies: The state is pushing!
The state is pressing ahead and only wants one soccer academy in Carinthia by 2025/26 - mainly due to the austerity measures. Talks are already underway.This is what the WAC and Austria Klagenfurt have to say:
Only one more soccer academy in Carinthia? If it's up to regional sports director Arno Arthofer, that's how it should be! "We want a strong and joint AKA Carinthia. This should be run by the Carinthian Football Association and with the two clubs as cooperation partners in 2025/26," Arthofer emphasized in the "Krone" back in March. In other words: WAC and Austria Klagenfurt should merge their two talent sheds into one, with the KFV taking the lead.
And now the state is pushing! Because talks are being held with the clubs and the association. "Yes, it's about putting on paper what such an academy could look like," says Arthofer.
874,000 euros in funding for the current season
One of the driving factors behind the project is, of course, the fact that around 1.2 million euros have to be saved in the state sports budget. The two Bundesliga clubs received €874,000 in subsidies for the current season - €461,500 went to the WAC and €412,500 to Austria. Such subsidies can hardly be raised any more - a final decision is to be made this week at the provincial parliament meetings.
Lack of infrastructure
In addition to the financial aspect, the state also cites the lack of infrastructure as an argument. Both academies are housed in the Sportpark, where there are not enough soccer pitches. As a result, the clubs have to travel through Carinthia for matches and training - to St. Veit, Moosburg, Glanegg.... .
Riegler with Governor Peter Kaiser
How do the clubs see it? "We had an appointment with President Riegler at the provincial governor's office and are open to anything," says WAC-AKA boss Walter Kogler.
"Then many will go and play Playstation. ."
Austria sports boss Günther Gorenzel is more specific. "I can imagine several models. But we also have a socio-political responsibility. We'd have to send around 100 kids home - they'd go and play Playstation, wouldn't they? Nobody wants that!" says Gorenzel.
"Would put the money into difference players"
According to Gorenzel, it would even pay off financially. "Then we would put the money we no longer invest in young talent into the first team - and get three difference players. But we don't want that either."
The head of sport believes it would be more important to invest in infrastructure: "I'm fighting forever for two more places."
1st ÖFB youth league or regional youth league?
AKA boss Robert Micheu sees an additional problem: "A new academy would have to be founded - would it then be allowed to play in the 1st ÖFB Youth League? There are too many unanswered questions!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.