Ski ace Danklmaier

“I still have a score to settle with Val Gardena/Gröden”

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 13:43

In Beaver Creek, Styrian speed skiing ace Daniel Danklmaier achieved his first top ten result. With a view to his home World Championships, he is now looking forward to Val Gardena/Gröden.

The Italian speed classics are coming up - first it's off to Val Gardena/Gröden (Friday Super-G, Saturday Downhill), then to Bormio before New Year's Eve! Styrian Daniel Danklmaier still has a score to settle with the Camel Humps course: "My best result there was 13th in the Super-G and 31st in the downhill - there's still room for improvement. But I hope it goes better this time!"

After a nice vacation in Brazil in the off-season, the World Cup opener overseas was already quite promising: "Unfortunately, I put myself down senseless in the downhill in Beaver Creek, but the super-G went quite well with ninth place." Behind Feuerstein (3rd) and Kriechmayr (6th), Daniel was the third-best ÖSV athlete.

Daniel Danklmaier (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Daniel Danklmaier
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Inspired by the three-week US camp, where there were top conditions in Copper Mountain, and the first top ten place, Aigner from TVN Haus now wants to achieve further top results in Italy and at the January classics in Wengen and Kitzbühel: "The highlight of the season is the home World Championships in Saalbach, of course I want to be there. But first I have to qualify for the ÖSV's top four - and once that's done, it's just one, two or three anyway."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Volker Silli
Volker Silli
