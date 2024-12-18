“I still have a score to settle with Val Gardena/Gröden”

Inspired by the three-week US camp, where there were top conditions in Copper Mountain, and the first top ten place, Aigner from TVN Haus now wants to achieve further top results in Italy and at the January classics in Wengen and Kitzbühel: "The highlight of the season is the home World Championships in Saalbach, of course I want to be there. But first I have to qualify for the ÖSV's top four - and once that's done, it's just one, two or three anyway."