City tunnel: Contract worth millions for construction companies

Completion of the city tunnel by 2029

The city tunnel will cost 29 million euros in the 2025 budget, with work starting in February 2025. The actual tunnel excavation will then begin in autumn 2025 and last until 2028, with the interior work taking place in parallel until the beginning of 2029. Completion is scheduled for 2030 according to the EIA decision. According to Wallner and Bitschi, work on the Feldkirch city tunnel is on schedule so far.