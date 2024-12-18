Vorteilswelt
Completion by 2030

City tunnel: Contract worth millions for construction companies

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 13:39

Although the project is controversial, it is gradually coming closer to completion. The contract for the main section of the Feldkirch Tunnel (Vorarlberg) has now been awarded.  

The Vorarlberg state government awarded the construction contract for the main branch of the city tunnel in Feldkirch on Tuesday. The contract was awarded to the JägerBau/STRABAG/Hilti+Jehle consortium, with a total contract volume of 213.8 million euros.

"Important step" for transport policy
Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) and Christof Bitschi (FPÖ) spoke of an "important step" for a future-oriented transport policy. When completed, the city tunnel will consist of four branches - Felsenau, Tisis, Altenstadt and Tosters - and will cost around 300 million euros according to current plans.

Completion of the city tunnel by 2029
The city tunnel will cost 29 million euros in the 2025 budget, with work starting in February 2025. The actual tunnel excavation will then begin in autumn 2025 and last until 2028, with the interior work taking place in parallel until the beginning of 2029. Completion is scheduled for 2030 according to the EIA decision. According to Wallner and Bitschi, work on the Feldkirch city tunnel is on schedule so far.

"The tunnel will relieve heavily frequented road sections and residential areas of noise and air pollutants, which will lead to a significant improvement in the quality of life," said Wallner. Feldkirch city center will also benefit. Wallner and Bitschi also saw the awarding of the contract to the local JägerBau/STRABAG/Hilti+Jehle consortium following a Europe-wide tender as "a strong boost for Vorarlberg as a business location."

