Shot dead at home
Five family members discovered dead in the USA
A horrific act of bloodshed has shaken the US state of Utah: the bodies of five family members have been found with gunshot wounds in their home. A 17-year-old was the only survivor of the massacre.
The dead are a 42-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and girls aged nine and two, said a spokeswoman for the West Valley City police.
Police believe the family drama is over and that the violence is "confined to this home," spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said. "We do not believe a suspect is at large," she said.
Teenager found with gunshot wound
Relatives of the victims had been worried and had entered the house through the garage on Tuesday morning to check on things. They found the family's 17-year-old son alive but with a gunshot wound. The teenager was taken to hospital. "We don't know at this stage whether he is a suspect or a victim in this case," says Vainuku.
The police are now hoping that the evidence at the scene will shed light on what happened in the house. So far, the sole survivor has not given any details about what happened. "I know he suffered a pretty serious injury," said the police spokeswoman. "And I know he's in a condition where we haven't really been able to communicate with him."
