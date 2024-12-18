Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shot dead at home

Five family members discovered dead in the USA

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 12:14

A horrific act of bloodshed has shaken the US state of Utah: the bodies of five family members have been found with gunshot wounds in their home. A 17-year-old was the only survivor of the massacre.

0 Kommentare

The dead are a 42-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and girls aged nine and two, said a spokeswoman for the West Valley City police.

Police believe the family drama is over and that the violence is "confined to this home," spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said. "We do not believe a suspect is at large," she said.

(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: APA/AP)
(Bild: APA/AP)

Teenager found with gunshot wound
Relatives of the victims had been worried and had entered the house through the garage on Tuesday morning to check on things. They found the family's 17-year-old son alive but with a gunshot wound. The teenager was taken to hospital. "We don't know at this stage whether he is a suspect or a victim in this case," says Vainuku.

The police are now hoping that the evidence at the scene will shed light on what happened in the house. So far, the sole survivor has not given any details about what happened. "I know he suffered a pretty serious injury," said the police spokeswoman. "And I know he's in a condition where we haven't really been able to communicate with him."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
USA
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf