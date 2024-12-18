Despite the crisis: Austrians earn better again

Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch, on whose behalf the regular survey is carried out, pointed out in a press release that there have been improvements in almost all parameters: "Our survey shows once again that this help has reached the people." The 4.6 percent increase in pensions, social assistance and all social and family benefits will also ensure noticeable relief in the coming year. However, further steps are necessary. For him, this includes the establishment of basic child benefits "in the long term". He hopes that this will be at the top of the list of priorities in the coalition negotiations.