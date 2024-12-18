But families under pressure
Despite the crisis: Austrians earn better again
The income situation in Austria has improved again despite the economic crisis. This is according to a survey by Statistics Austria and IHS. In the third quarter of 2024, 21% of respondents stated that they had suffered a loss of income in the past twelve months. However, the income situation has improved slightly or very much for 43%.
Compared to the previous year, the number of income losers has decreased. However, the proportion of respondents who perceived an improvement has also fallen slightly since the last quarter. As many as eleven percent stated that they had difficulties making ends meet with their current income in the third quarter.
Food and housing costs cause problems
Despite the improved income situation, 30% of 18 to 74-year-olds stated that they were (much) less able to cope with their household income than twelve months ago. The main reasons given for this were higher food costs and increased housing and energy costs.
The results of the study show that people living with children under the age of ten are exposed to significantly greater financial risks and social vulnerabilities than people in comparable household constellations without children or with older children. 62% of people in multi-child households with young children stated that it was difficult or rather difficult to make ends meet - a significantly higher figure than for couple households without children, for example (25%).
Single parents particularly affected
People in single-parent households with young children (70 percent) also found it more difficult to make ends meet compared to people in single-person households (50 percent). Furthermore, housing costs are a heavy burden for a third of people in single-parent households with young children. For more than half (53%) of this group, an annual vacation of one week is unaffordable.
Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch, on whose behalf the regular survey is carried out, pointed out in a press release that there have been improvements in almost all parameters: "Our survey shows once again that this help has reached the people." The 4.6 percent increase in pensions, social assistance and all social and family benefits will also ensure noticeable relief in the coming year. However, further steps are necessary. For him, this includes the establishment of basic child benefits "in the long term". He hopes that this will be at the top of the list of priorities in the coalition negotiations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
