Unpleasant experience
ÖFB kicker seriously injured: “Can’t believe it”
Venezia's Michael Svoboda suffered a cruciate ligament rupture against Juventus. The ÖFB team player is very combative, but the shock runs deep: "I still can't and won't believe it!"
He headed the ball backwards in the air, followed by a push from Serbia's star striker Dusan Vlahovic. He then landed with all his weight on his right leg. "It immediately made a snap. I even played on for another ten minutes, hoping that it was just a strain or a tear. But I couldn't jump, I was already playing out all sorts of scenarios in my head," explains 26-year-old Michael Svoboda.
He left the pitch in the 32nd minute, surprised Serie A bottom side Venezia at Juventus, but ultimately paid a high price for the 2-2 draw. After examinations on Monday, the worst fears were confirmed: torn cruciate ligaments! "To be honest, I was already expecting it, but now I finally know for sure. The shock is still extremely deep. I've been staring into space all day, I still can't and won't believe it. Of course, the timing of this injury is never good, but it's particularly bitter in my current phase," sighs the Viennese.
He matured into an absolute defensive boss with the Italians and also played himself into the sights of ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick. As a reward, "Svobi" was able to celebrate his debut in the 4:0 Nations League win against Kazakhstan in mid-October, followed by a brief appearance against Norway with Manchester City striker Haaland. "That was my highlight, I'll never forget it."
"I want to experience that feeling again"
Which is why Svoboda is dreaming of a return to the red-white-red senior team, with Austria taking on Romania in the World Cup qualifiers on June 7. "It's a goal that I certainly won't lose sight of. I felt very comfortable with the national team, it was great fun. I want to experience that feeling again." Svoboda doesn't want to waste any time and hopes to have an operation before Christmas. "I'm really subordinating everything to soccer. Giving up is and will never be an option, although my situation is already demanding a lot from me mentally."
What about the pain? "This unpleasant experience is new to me. My leg is stiff and locked. Fortunately, I'm pain-free at rest."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
