ÖFB kicker seriously injured: “Can’t believe it”

"I want to experience that feeling again"

Which is why Svoboda is dreaming of a return to the red-white-red senior team, with Austria taking on Romania in the World Cup qualifiers on June 7. "It's a goal that I certainly won't lose sight of. I felt very comfortable with the national team, it was great fun. I want to experience that feeling again." Svoboda doesn't want to waste any time and hopes to have an operation before Christmas. "I'm really subordinating everything to soccer. Giving up is and will never be an option, although my situation is already demanding a lot from me mentally."