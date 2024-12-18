Full-throttle marriage with Skoda over after seven years

Many international rallies too

True to the motto "nothing ventured, nothing gained" and also due to the ever decreasing financial support from Skoda, the 31-year-old will get into a Hyundai i20 Rally2 in 2025. "I am incredibly happy and proud that we were able to set up this project for 2025," says Wagner, who will contest the Austrian National Championship, which starts on 3 January with the Jännerrallye, six rounds of the Czech Championship and selected European Championship rounds with the new teams "Service Podlesnik" and "Kowax DST Racing".