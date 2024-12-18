Attack in front of posh disco
Attack on Burgstaller: Suspect arrested
Following the brutal attack on Rapid professional Guido after a visit to a posh disco in Vienna at the weekend, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday. Pre-trial detention was ordered due to the danger of the crime being committed and the risk of a conspiracy.
As the "Krone" learned, the suspect is said to be a 23-year-old Austrian. He confessed to the charges. The case is being investigated for intentional grievous bodily harm. The 23-year-old is facing several years in prison. The professional footballer suffered a basilar skull fracture in the brutal attack.
Suffered a basal skull fracture
Burgstaller and several friends were probably finishing off a night of partying in the well-known Volksgarten pub. At around 6 a.m. on Saturday, the group tried to leave the pub and were mobbed in the Heldenplatz area. Burgstaller wanted to clear things up - then suddenly received a heavy punch. He fell and ultimately suffered a fracture to the base of his skull.
The motive for the attack is said to have been jealousy and alcohol. The altercation probably had nothing to do with soccer. Burgstaller is said to have tried to settle the dispute and was then punched. According to "Krone" information, the Rapid professional is said to have had his hands in his trouser pockets - the kicker did not use violence.
Stays in hospital for several days
His management has already announced that he will have to stay in hospital for several days. Professional soccer will probably be out of the question for several months. This probably also means that the kicker's career is over. It would have been over in the summer anyway.
