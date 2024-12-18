Avalanche professionals trained for emergencies in Galtür

Technology in combination with first aid

The focus was on the safe and effective management of emergencies following an avalanche, as the commission members are often the first to arrive on site after an accident. "There was a particular focus on medical emergencies in alpine terrain," explains Harald Riedl, head of avalanche commission training for the province of Tyrol. "The participants learned how to combine technical rescue elements such as the use of avalanche transceivers with first aid measures such as resuscitation. The aim was to strengthen the entire rescue chain."