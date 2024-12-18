Global participants
Avalanche professionals trained for emergencies in Galtür
In a course with international participation, members of the Tyrolean avalanche commissions were trained in "Emergency Avalanche" in Galtür for three days. The aim is for them to know what to do in an emergency.
Tyrol's avalanche commissions assess how high the avalanche risk is in winter. There are 245 such commissions with more than 1,350 members in Tyrol. To ensure that they are prepared for this year's winter season, the "Emergency Avalanche" training course took place in Galtür last week. 50 members of various avalanche commissions - most of them from Tyrol, but also from Italy, Bavaria and the USA - took part.
Technology in combination with first aid
The focus was on the safe and effective management of emergencies following an avalanche, as the commission members are often the first to arrive on site after an accident. "There was a particular focus on medical emergencies in alpine terrain," explains Harald Riedl, head of avalanche commission training for the province of Tyrol. "The participants learned how to combine technical rescue elements such as the use of avalanche transceivers with first aid measures such as resuscitation. The aim was to strengthen the entire rescue chain."
There was a particular focus on medical emergencies in alpine terrain.
Training courses run throughout the winter
Governor Anton Mattle personally attended the training course in his home municipality and emphasized the "inestimable value" of the work of the avalanche commissions: "They continuously assess the danger situation and advise together with mayors, district authorities and operators of sports facilities on measures such as evacuations or closures of roads, cross-country ski trails or pistes."
The province of Tyrol therefore offers ongoing training and further education for members of avalanche commissions. In addition to "Emergency Avalanche", courses are also held on snowpack analysis, drone support and ski area safety.
