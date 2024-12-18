Traffic jams are inevitable
People still mostly travel to work by car
Half of all journeys to work in Tyrol are made by car. The Austrian Transport Club (VCÖ) is calling on companies and politicians to create more incentives.
When Tyroleans travel to work, 49 percent of them do so by car. 21 percent of journeys to work are made by public transport, 29 percent by bicycle or on foot. Although Tyrol is therefore less car-dependent than other federal states, the VCÖ still sees a lot of potential for improvement.
Carpooling and public transport save traffic jams
There is little carpooling. In commuter traffic, 1000 people travel in 880 cars and only three percent of journeys to work are made by carpooling. The VCÖ encourages companies to promote carpooling and support it with carpooling apps.
Even the choice of location determines the future mobility behavior of employees.
Katharina Jaschinsky
Switching to public transport is an even more effective way of avoiding commuter traffic jams. For example, a single suburban train replaces more than 200 cars in early morning traffic. Companies could motivate people to make the switch with a tax-privileged climate ticket, for example. And: "Even the choice of location determines the future mobility behavior of employees," says VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky.
Federal government should create new incentives
Finally, the VCÖ also believes that the future federal government is responsible. It would like to see the small commuter allowance replaced by the federal state climate ticket. The fact that the private use of company cars is tax-privileged is counterproductive.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.