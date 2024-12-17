Sofia Goggia: “What Lindsey says is the Bible”

"I absolutely trusted Lindsey"

The Red Bull brand colleague radioed final information to her US colleagues and Goggia after her preliminary run, which she implemented brilliantly. "I absolutely trusted Lindsey - what she says is the Bible," said the Italian. Both have had dozens of injuries in their successful careers: "We are really good friends. The people who can best understand what you're going through are those who have been through the same thing. We speak the same language."