Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tips among buddies

Sofia Goggia: “What Lindsey says is the Bible”

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 07:51

Sofia Goggia has made an impressive return to the Ski World Cup. The Italian left Beaver Creek with a second place and a victory. Also thanks to friend Lindsey Vonn ...

0 Kommentare

She danced, laughed, celebrated - Sofia Goggia was visibly relaxed on her return to the World Cup, enjoying the moment. No wonder, the Italian is finally pain-free again, back to her old self just ten months after breaking her tibia: she followed up her second place in the downhill with victory in the super-G, winning in superior style - also thanks to tips from Lindsey Vonn.

"I absolutely trusted Lindsey"
The Red Bull brand colleague radioed final information to her US colleagues and Goggia after her preliminary run, which she implemented brilliantly. "I absolutely trusted Lindsey - what she says is the Bible," said the Italian. Both have had dozens of injuries in their successful careers: "We are really good friends. The people who can best understand what you're going through are those who have been through the same thing. We speak the same language."

Sofia Goggia (l.) and Lindsey Vonn (Bild: APA/EXPA/JOHANN GRODER)
Sofia Goggia (l.) and Lindsey Vonn
(Bild: APA/EXPA/JOHANN GRODER)

Three-way battle in the making
During the speed opening, three ladies emerge to set the tone: Goggia, Lara Gut-Behrami and Conny Hütter. "The battle is on," laughed the Styrian. Head coach Roland Assinger emphasizes: "There's a nice three-way battle brewing."

Which will be continued in St. Moritz. Although a new old rival will be in the fight for the top places there: Vonn! Who may then fall back on tips from Goggia. "I'm absolutely ready to return the favor!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Scheichl
Philipp Scheichl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf