Tips among buddies
Sofia Goggia: “What Lindsey says is the Bible”
Sofia Goggia has made an impressive return to the Ski World Cup. The Italian left Beaver Creek with a second place and a victory. Also thanks to friend Lindsey Vonn ...
She danced, laughed, celebrated - Sofia Goggia was visibly relaxed on her return to the World Cup, enjoying the moment. No wonder, the Italian is finally pain-free again, back to her old self just ten months after breaking her tibia: she followed up her second place in the downhill with victory in the super-G, winning in superior style - also thanks to tips from Lindsey Vonn.
"I absolutely trusted Lindsey"
The Red Bull brand colleague radioed final information to her US colleagues and Goggia after her preliminary run, which she implemented brilliantly. "I absolutely trusted Lindsey - what she says is the Bible," said the Italian. Both have had dozens of injuries in their successful careers: "We are really good friends. The people who can best understand what you're going through are those who have been through the same thing. We speak the same language."
Three-way battle in the making
During the speed opening, three ladies emerge to set the tone: Goggia, Lara Gut-Behrami and Conny Hütter. "The battle is on," laughed the Styrian. Head coach Roland Assinger emphasizes: "There's a nice three-way battle brewing."
Which will be continued in St. Moritz. Although a new old rival will be in the fight for the top places there: Vonn! Who may then fall back on tips from Goggia. "I'm absolutely ready to return the favor!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
