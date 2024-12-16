Drone sightings
Trump: “Something strange is going on here”
The reports and discussions about possible drones in the skies of the US East Coast (see video above) are not dying down. The White House and the FBI are trying to reassure the public. But they are not succeeding at all. US President-elect Donald Trump is vehemently demanding more transparency from Joe Biden's current administration. Because in his view, "something strange is going on here".
"The government knows what's going on. Our military knows where they started from," Trump said at a press conference on Monday, without explaining how he came to this conclusion. For "some reason", Biden's government does not want to comment on this and keep people in the dark, the Republican said. He did not want to answer the question of whether he had been given access to intelligence information on the drone sightings. The 78-year-old went on to say that he could not imagine that "the enemy" was behind the drones. If so, Biden's government would have blown up the flying objects.
Trump doesn't want to play golf because of drones
As the unmanned flying objects also appeared near his golf club in Bedminster in the state of New Jersey, Trump says he will avoid the area until further notice. A few days ago, the real estate tycoon had already spoken out about the drone affair and called for the aircraft to be shot down.
The mysterious phenomenon began in November over New Jersey, and flying objects have also been spotted in other states. Videos of the mysterious bright lights in the sky spread rapidly on social media and caused heated speculation.
Minister: More drones in the sky due to change in law
"There is no question that people are seeing drones", said Homeland Security Minister Alejandro Mayorkas at the weekend. However, some sightings are of manned aircraft, which are often mistaken for drones. For some time now, drones have also been allowed to fly at night. "That could be one of the reasons why people see more drones today than they used to, especially at dawn and dusk."
