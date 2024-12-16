Trump: “Something strange is going on here”

"The government knows what's going on. Our military knows where they started from," Trump said at a press conference on Monday, without explaining how he came to this conclusion. For "some reason", Biden's government does not want to comment on this and keep people in the dark, the Republican said. He did not want to answer the question of whether he had been given access to intelligence information on the drone sightings. The 78-year-old went on to say that he could not imagine that "the enemy" was behind the drones. If so, Biden's government would have blown up the flying objects.