Premiere for Voplakal

After a heavy crash, the start of the season awaits today

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 10:25

Today, Ländle ski crossers Nicolaus Lussnig and Claudio Andreatta start the qualification for the World Cup sprint in Arosa (Sz). Not competing in the floodlit race in the Engadine, but instead in Idre Fjäll (Sd), is Simon Fleisch from Tschagguns, who only recently survived a heavy crash (in the video).

The Montafon native, who recently had a bad crash during preparations in Sweden and narrowly missed out on qualifying for the World Cup as a result, will be competing in today's European Cup opener.

"My hip is still a bit banged up after my crash, in which I flew through the nets onto a pile of stones. Fortunately, apart from swelling and bruising, nothing much happened at the time," says the 24-year-old army athlete.

So it's full speed ahead again today. "My goal for the season is to finish in the top 3 of the overall standings, so it counts from the very first race. There's no time to feel your way around."

Voplakal ahead of premiere
Anna-Lena Voplakal will be making her European Cup debut. The 19-year-old from Dornbirn was in Idre last week as part of the FIS Women's Development Camp and can compete in the second-highest league for the first time today.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
