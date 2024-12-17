On the Emco crisis
Peter Eder, head of the AK, fears a restructuring process at Emco on the backs of the employees. As reported in the "Krone" newspaper, the milling machine manufacturer wants to terminate employment contracts with a re-employment guarantee and the employees are supposed to get through to the AMS at state expense. A legally delicate matter.
The Chamber of Labor is angry about Emco's move to send employees to the AMS. What happened? According to an internal paper, the management and works council agreed on restructuring measures. Among them: The amicable termination of the employment relationship with a promise of reinstatement. It states: "During the interruption, you will receive unemployment benefit from the AMS."
The latter leaves Chamber of Labor President Peter Eder furious: "Such a procedure is madness! We live in a time where profits are privatized and losses are socialized." He understands the works council and the employees who have their backs to the wall. Eder: "We need a new, sustainable short-time working agreement. Everyone has been complaining that they can't find any employees. And then internal restructuring procedures are carried out on the backs of the employees."
"No comment," says the GPA trade union about Emco. Legally, such an agreement could be on shaky ground. Employees could also lose their guarantee of reinstatement and their entitlement to money from the insolvency fund in the event of insolvency. In principle, recipients of unemployment benefits must also be available to the labor market.
