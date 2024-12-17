The latter leaves Chamber of Labor President Peter Eder furious: "Such a procedure is madness! We live in a time where profits are privatized and losses are socialized." He understands the works council and the employees who have their backs to the wall. Eder: "We need a new, sustainable short-time working agreement. Everyone has been complaining that they can't find any employees. And then internal restructuring procedures are carried out on the backs of the employees."