Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tenants in despair

Defective elevators: Seven floors on foot

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 06:00

The lifts are constantly out of order due to suspected botched garage construction - the operator ignores the complaints. But the tenants won't take it lying down.

0 Kommentare

The lifts are constantly out of order due to alleged botched garage construction - the operator ignores the complaints

There is a shortage of parking spaces around the Karl-Seitz-Hof in Floridsdorf. Municipal housing residents who own a car are often dependent on one of the garage spaces - and they cost a hefty 114 euros per month. But now many tenants are fed up: the elevators in the underground car park have been out of order for months and the operator BOE is leaving those affected out in the cold with excuses.

The journey to the car (up to seven floors) is particularly difficult for elderly and disabled people. Also explosive: one of the two lifts has been out of service since 2014!

The problems with the garage are not new. The planners had apparently underestimated the groundwater situation when the facility was built in 2005. Time and again, floors were under water, dripping from the walls and the electrics of the elevators, whose motors were installed on the lowest floor, regularly gave up the ghost, according to tenants.

Zitat Icon

The landlord must finally take action and have the faulty lifts repaired quickly.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Alt-Bezirksrat Hans Jörg Schimanek

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Former district councillor Hans Jörg Schimanek, who champions the concerns of tenants, speaks plainly: "The landlord must finally take action and have the faulty lifts repaired quickly. I also demand that the rent for the space be refunded for the duration of non-use as a gesture of goodwill!" An inquiry by the "Krone" to the garage operator BOE remained unanswered.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf