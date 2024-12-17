Tenants in despair
Defective elevators: Seven floors on foot
The lifts are constantly out of order due to suspected botched garage construction - the operator ignores the complaints. But the tenants won't take it lying down.
The lifts are constantly out of order due to alleged botched garage construction - the operator ignores the complaints
There is a shortage of parking spaces around the Karl-Seitz-Hof in Floridsdorf. Municipal housing residents who own a car are often dependent on one of the garage spaces - and they cost a hefty 114 euros per month. But now many tenants are fed up: the elevators in the underground car park have been out of order for months and the operator BOE is leaving those affected out in the cold with excuses.
The journey to the car (up to seven floors) is particularly difficult for elderly and disabled people. Also explosive: one of the two lifts has been out of service since 2014!
The problems with the garage are not new. The planners had apparently underestimated the groundwater situation when the facility was built in 2005. Time and again, floors were under water, dripping from the walls and the electrics of the elevators, whose motors were installed on the lowest floor, regularly gave up the ghost, according to tenants.
The landlord must finally take action and have the faulty lifts repaired quickly.
Alt-Bezirksrat Hans Jörg Schimanek
Bild: Jöchl Martin
Former district councillor Hans Jörg Schimanek, who champions the concerns of tenants, speaks plainly: "The landlord must finally take action and have the faulty lifts repaired quickly. I also demand that the rent for the space be refunded for the duration of non-use as a gesture of goodwill!" An inquiry by the "Krone" to the garage operator BOE remained unanswered.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.