Fake election posters: house search in Graz
Before the national elections in September, fake FPÖ, ÖVP and Neos election posters caused a stir in Graz. It has now become known that left-wing activists have also had their homes searched.
There was great excitement throughout Austria on September 11, 2024: as the people of Graz waited for the streetcars in the morning, they immediately noticed fake election posters from the FPÖ, ÖVP and Neos. Among other things, a black and white picture showed children raising their hands in a "Hitler salute", a banner with swastikas read "Remigration now!", as well as the FPÖ logo and "No new ideas needed - Kickl, your choice". The party reacted and called the posters an "anti-democratic and inflammatory campaign, which presumably originates from left-wing extremist circles".
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) was depicted with a turquoise crucifix and opposite the Austro-fascist dictator Engelbert Dollfuß.
The company Ankünder, whose advertising space was misused for the campaign, filed a complaint at the time. "It is incomprehensible to me that someone would obviously spend money and then never make the purpose of the campaign public," says Managing Director Dieter Weber. The company handed over the posters to the police and has heard nothing more since.
House search in left-wing environment
A few days ago, the "anarchist group" - as it describes itself - Infoladen Graz wrote on Instagram that a house in a shared flat in Graz had already been searched on September 23. A spokesperson for the Graz public prosecutor's office confirmed this to the "Krone" newspaper.
Observations by a witness and a "blurred image" had led to a shared flat belonging to a "known activist" - as Infoladen put it - and an HTL student. The police took cell phones, laptops and other data carriers from the apartment. However, the devices were returned just one week later. The public prosecutor's office also confirmed that no one had been able to prove anything as a result of the house search.
The investigation is now continuing, but no further information will be given. They are investigating theft, but above all damage to property and defamation.
