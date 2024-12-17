Fake election posters: house search in Graz

The company Ankünder, whose advertising space was misused for the campaign, filed a complaint at the time. "It is incomprehensible to me that someone would obviously spend money and then never make the purpose of the campaign public," says Managing Director Dieter Weber. The company handed over the posters to the police and has heard nothing more since.

House search in left-wing environment

A few days ago, the "anarchist group" - as it describes itself - Infoladen Graz wrote on Instagram that a house in a shared flat in Graz had already been searched on September 23. A spokesperson for the Graz public prosecutor's office confirmed this to the "Krone" newspaper.