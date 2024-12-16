Girlfriend blackmailed with nude photos: one year in prison!

Acquitted of brawl in front of bar

The man was acquitted of the charge of assault. He was present on March 24 when friends of his had a fight with two men outside a pub in Hernals. He allegedly gave one of them a bloody nose with his fist. He admitted that he was there, but only kicked once with his foot to defend himself. As the victim no longer clearly recognized the 20-year-old - he had "drunk six to seven beers" that evening, the police spoke of "above-average alcoholization" - the accused was acquitted in the case.