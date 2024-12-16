100,000 LEDs installed
Mühlviertler installs 100,000 LEDs on his house
Ten years ago, Manuel Roißner started with a single string of lights. This year, the 39-year-old installed the 100,000th LED light at his house in Lasberg in Upper Austria. The greatest joy for the Mühlviertel native is seeing children's eyes light up - and the pompous Christmas lights also serve a good purpose.
What is otherwise only seen in films can be marveled at "in real life" in the Mühlviertel: Manuel Roißner has transformed his home into a Christmas dream house. More than 100,000 LED lights illuminate the house and garden.
The 39-year-old started out ten years ago with a single string of lights. "A small passion turned into a big one," says the social worker in an interview with "Krone". Roißner has documented the cinematic Christmas lights in detail in a plan of the house. This year, the 100,000th Lamperl was installed.
Guests are welcome
Both the family home and the garden are illuminated. In the latter, Roißner has created a tour: "In recent years, people have always come without permission, but now there is a tour without exposed cables, which is also very popular." On the third Sunday in Advent alone, there were 100 to 200 onlookers. "The whole estate road was full of cars," says the 39-year-old.
Roißner is happy to receive guests in his own garden: "We don't mind at all. It makes us happy when people get into the Christmas spirit. It gives us great pleasure when children are there, they are beaming with joy. Many of them would love to stay and move in straight away."
150 to 200 euros in electricity costs
The magnificent lighting also has a good purpose. Roißner has set up a donation box. The money in it will not be used for the electricity bill - Roißner estimates the lighting costs at 150 to 200 euros due to the energy-saving LEDs - but will benefit the Upper Austrian children's cancer charity and the children's hearts.
The "Christmas house" at the address Grub 46 in Lasberg can be admired daily from 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm, at weekends until 9 pm. And until January 6th.
