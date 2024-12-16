3rd league up to date:
Turnaround in Siegendorf? Fans fight for the club!
Unlucky day or a day of celebration? Friday, December 13, was definitely a rollercoaster of emotions for Siegendorf. After the announcement in winter that the club would have to stop playing in the Eastern League, the "now-first-right mentality" emerged just two days later! Led by patrons, members and fans - they don't want to bury ASV Siegendorf...
The last few months have been anything but easy for Ostliga club Siegendorf. First the resignation of president Krenmayr, a change of coach, the lack of results and a few days ago the disillusionment. In a press release, the club announced that it would be submitting a reorganization application and would cease playing in the Regionalliga Ost in the winter.
The uproar in the Regionalliga was huge, as they had suffered a similar disaster just two seasons ago with the "elimination" of Bruck/Leitha. "From a sporting point of view, it would of course be anything but fair if Siegendorf were to be removed from the championship and their points deducted," was the only opinion among the clubs. There are also calls for a change to the statutes - after all, this paragraph still refers to a 10-team league in the Bundesliga, which has long since ceased to exist.
Fans, patrons and members want to help
However, this media presence also had something positive. Because suddenly everyone was talking about the Burgenland team - no one was talking about a withdrawal anymore. On the contrary, with the support of fans, members and patrons, they want to continue their hunt for points in the Eastern League in the spring. "ASV Siegendorf is still a member of the Regionalliga Ost and should remain so in the second half of the season," say the initiators.
"Christmas miracle" in red and white
The concept for saving ASV Siegendorf is quite simple - money is needed. "Of course, time is running out and we don't yet know whether it will actually succeed at the end of the day, but we will do everything we can to create this Christmas miracle in red and white together," says one of the initiators. In addition to crowdfunding, a number of patrons have already pledged their support to save the club since Friday. It will be interesting to see whether the Siegendorf team will experience its Christmas miracle...
