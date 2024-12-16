Turnaround in Siegendorf? Fans fight for the club!

The uproar in the Regionalliga was huge, as they had suffered a similar disaster just two seasons ago with the "elimination" of Bruck/Leitha. "From a sporting point of view, it would of course be anything but fair if Siegendorf were to be removed from the championship and their points deducted," was the only opinion among the clubs. There are also calls for a change to the statutes - after all, this paragraph still refers to a 10-team league in the Bundesliga, which has long since ceased to exist.



Fans, patrons and members want to help

However, this media presence also had something positive. Because suddenly everyone was talking about the Burgenland team - no one was talking about a withdrawal anymore. On the contrary, with the support of fans, members and patrons, they want to continue their hunt for points in the Eastern League in the spring. "ASV Siegendorf is still a member of the Regionalliga Ost and should remain so in the second half of the season," say the initiators.