Worst defense
The hard-hitting analysis of Austria’s crash
As expected, the reorganization at Austria Klagenfurt has had its consequences! Defensively and offensively, there is room for improvement. The 3-0 defeat in Salzburg at the end of the season was their fifth defeat in a row - with a goal difference of 1:17! Overall, Klagenfurt conceded the most goals of any team - 35.
Vacation at last! That's what everyone involved at Austria Klagenfurt must be thinking right now. Players, coaches and the entire management team. For three years, they delivered the goods and were in the mix in the championship round - most recently, Violett was just a whipping boy. The 3-0 defeat in Salzburg at the end of the season was the fifth defeat in a row (goal difference 1:17!). Overall, Austria has scored the second fewest goals this year with Tirol (14) and conceded the most of all clubs (35).
The problem is home-made
However, the problem is homemade - due to the rebuilding in the summer and, of course, because savings have to be made. But boss Zeljko Karajica is understandable. He has been there for almost five years, but the club is still in the red. Despite top performances, the fans have failed to turn up, as has the support of business and politics.
Savings must be made
Karajica is keeping the club alive and in times like these, savings have to be made. "In 25 years, I've never lost five times in a row, of course I don't like that," says sporting director Günther Gorenzel. "But there has been a rebuild. And that's just the way things are now. Coach Peter Pacult and I have to deal with that and find solutions based on the economic possibilities."
Supporters also left out
Klagenfurt got off to a great start, but fell into a hole with the injuries. The problem was also that captain Thorsten Mahrer was just a shadow without Nicolas Wimmer. Martin Hinteregger will certainly do him good in the spring. It was also clear that goalkeeper Simon Spari is not yet a Philipp Menzel.
A striker wanted
A striker is desperately needed up front. Ben Bobzien is good, but on his own he wears himself out. In midfield, a real six-man would help - here we can hope for Denzel Owusu. Training starts on January 7. Pacult remains fixed. A longer-term partnership will be announced in the next few days.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.