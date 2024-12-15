The hard-hitting analysis of Austria’s crash

Vacation at last! That's what everyone involved at Austria Klagenfurt must be thinking right now. Players, coaches and the entire management team. For three years, they delivered the goods and were in the mix in the championship round - most recently, Violett was just a whipping boy. The 3-0 defeat in Salzburg at the end of the season was the fifth defeat in a row (goal difference 1:17!). Overall, Austria has scored the second fewest goals this year with Tirol (14) and conceded the most of all clubs (35).