Crisis in the company
Emco will send its chippers to the AMS in future
The metalworking company has announced major restructuring measures. A "reorganizer" has been appointed. The first details have now emerged, calling exclusively on staff to make savings. And: the company also wants to have its employees provided for at state expense.
As the "Krone" already reported, the Hallein-based turning and milling machine manufacturer Emco is in an economic crisis. A "restructurer" has been appointed to assist the management. Initial measures are now to reduce personnel costs and initiate a recovery.
According to an internal paper obtained by "Krone", three cuts have been made:
In the so-called flex model, it has already been agreed with the works council that in future all employees will be able to take up to four days off with an aliquot reduction in pay. Every employee is to sign this agreement.
What is more exciting is that in certain cases, the employment relationship is to be terminated in agreement with the employees, with a simultaneous, legally binding promise of reinstatement. Specifically, the management states: "You will not lose any of your current entitlements. During the interruption, you will receive unemployment benefits from the AMS." In addition, only a 3.3% increase is granted in the collective wage agreement instead of the negotiated 4.8%.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.