"Krone" commentary

The right thing for the wrong reasons

Nachrichten
16.12.2024 06:00
0 Kommentare

There is fire on the roof at ORF. The cause of the current panic: Government negotiators have announced that the broadcaster's fee-financed budget is to be cut.

The excitement that has broken out in broadcasting as a result is indirectly proportional to the expected reaction of the majority of Austrians. In other words, the new government will not provoke demonstrations on the streets by imposing a strict diet plan for the ORF.

The broadcaster has, and this is extremely regrettable, lost sympathy and trust in recent years.

Personal grievance as a motive?
If you now come along in a maudlin way with the argument that the ORF has no chance against Google, Facebook & Co. with lower subsidies, a few people are making it really easy for themselves. Times have never been better for critical reporting. If the program and its makers were well informed, independent and not arrogant, ORF could provide much more information for much less money.

The fact that the ÖVP is behind the savings program for the ORF in the government negotiations is said to be due to personal grievances: The chancellor's party reportedly feels that the broadcaster has not treated it well. This would be evidence of the usual false expectations politicians have of the ORF. But if savings were to be made because of this, it would also prove that the right thing can be done for the wrong reasons.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claus Pándi
Claus Pándi
