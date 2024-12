From January, “16 Grad” becomes the “B & Bistro”

He is closing his "Gasthaus zum Dom" in Wiener Neustadt at the end of the year. "Nobody from the diocese can tell me how long the renovation will take. That's why I've decided to take this step". He wants to keep the concept - breakfast and lunch menus. "Two dishes, one of which is always meat-free. And cheaper than before," he promises. There will also be a small menu with classics such as schnitzel, cordon bleu and vegan dishes - all regional. The restaurant will be called "B & Bistro", just like his two other restaurants in Bahnhofcity and EKZ Nord in Wiener Neustadt.