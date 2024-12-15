“Our bones have jumped out of joint”

Until recently, the 53-year-old Turk was held in an underground dungeon in Damascus. The prison authorities did not care that his sentence for smuggling was supposed to end in 2019. The guards were brutal and merciless, said Ertürk: "It was strictly forbidden to speak during the day, there were cockroaches in the food. It was damp, it stank like a toilet." Time and again there were days "without clothes or water or food".