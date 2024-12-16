Eastern gang made 250,000 euros in loot

Criminals deliberately sent into the country

Until the gang was broken up thanks to outstanding international police work, the head of the gang was a 46-year-old man who gave his men specific orders and sent them to Austria with the money in their pockets. The main suspect - who claims to have only acted as a lookout - was arrested in his home country. His accomplices had previously revealed the location of the loot bunker to the detectives. It was literally overflowing. Other hiding places were also revealed. Estimated total value of the stolen property: almost 250,000 euros.