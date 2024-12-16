Huge cache of loot
Eastern gang made 250,000 euros in loot
A Romanian quintet saw building sites in the south of the country as a self-service store - the gang made a haul of 250,000 euros before they were broken up!
They swarmed out like predatory hornets and combed through building sites, storage areas and company premises throughout southern Lower Austria. The objects of their thieving desires: High-quality machines, equipment, but also anything else that was not nailed down, such as high-quality bicycles, lawnmowers. baby carriages, special drills and so on! The quintet made particularly rich pickings in coups in Brunn am Gebirge, Wiener Neudorf, Himberg, but also in Vienna!
Criminals deliberately sent into the country
Until the gang was broken up thanks to outstanding international police work, the head of the gang was a 46-year-old man who gave his men specific orders and sent them to Austria with the money in their pockets. The main suspect - who claims to have only acted as a lookout - was arrested in his home country. His accomplices had previously revealed the location of the loot bunker to the detectives. It was literally overflowing. Other hiding places were also revealed. Estimated total value of the stolen property: almost 250,000 euros.
No trial date set yet
"My client was transferred and has been in custody in Korneuburg prison ever since. He is being tried for the crime of commercial theft as part of a criminal organization - partly through burglary," explains Constantin-Adrian Nitu, the suspected compatriot's experienced defence lawyer. The penalty range, which the lawyer naturally wants to keep as low as possible: six months to five years! However, Nitu has not yet received a summons for the main trial.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.