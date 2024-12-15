On his birthday: glass attack on Jamie Foxx

Stroke addressed publicly for the first time

Foxx only spoke publicly for the first time on Tuesday about a life-threatening stroke he suffered in April 2023. In the Netflix special "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...", the actor explained that he first felt a bad headache and then lost consciousness. He was unable to remember the next 20 days. "When I woke up, I was in a wheelchair. I couldn't walk," he said.