Hit in the face
On his birthday: glass attack on Jamie Foxx
Friday the 13th did not bring Oscar winner Jamie Foxx any luck, even though it was also his 57th birthday. The actor was having dinner at a restaurant in Beverly Hills when a neighbor threw a glass at him.
According to several US media reports, a disagreement broke out with people at the next table during the family dinner. The situation finally escalated and a glass suddenly flew through the air and hit the 57-year-old in the face.
Mouth wound required stitches
Foxx suffered a wound to his mouth. This had to be stitched, but the actor is already on the road to recovery.
The police were also called and recorded the incident at around 10 pm. According to a Foxx spokesperson, the rest is "a matter for the law enforcement authorities". It is not known exactly what the argument was about.
Stroke addressed publicly for the first time
Foxx only spoke publicly for the first time on Tuesday about a life-threatening stroke he suffered in April 2023. In the Netflix special "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...", the actor explained that he first felt a bad headache and then lost consciousness. He was unable to remember the next 20 days. "When I woke up, I was in a wheelchair. I couldn't walk," he said.
The doctors diagnosed a brain haemorrhage and a stroke and operated on him immediately. In the hour-long show, Foxx looked back on the serious illness and the lengthy recovery, partly in tears and partly with humor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
