Operation in Salzburg

70 Floriani prevent the worst in a major fire

Nachrichten
15.12.2024 15:00

When the Seekirchen and Eugendorf fire departments arrived at the fire in Moosstraße (Salzburg) at 4 a.m., a garage and several cars were already fully engulfed in flames. It was only thanks to the rapid action of the firefighters that the fire was prevented from spreading to the apartment building next door. There was also a fire in Kuchl. 

The firefighters fought the fire with water from six pipes. "Given the number of men we had on the scene, we're talking about a major fire here," says incident commander Thomas Neuhofer. 

Encroachment prevented
According to the future Seekirchen local fire brigade commander, the first measure was to prevent the fire from spreading to the apartment building. Once this was secured, the Floriani fought the burning cars and the full fire in the attached garage. 

Pictures of the operation. (Bild: Markus Tschepp)
Pictures of the operation.
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

No people were in danger thanks to the rapid intervention. Neuhofer says: "The people were safe in the stairwell because we were able to prevent the fire from spreading. They were looked after by the Red Cross." The living areas were secured and smoke extraction was started. 

No casualties
A total of 70 firefighters from the Seekirchen and Eugendorf fire departments as well as fire engines from neighboring districts were deployed. No one was injured. The property damage cannot yet be quantified. The cause of the fire is now being investigated. 

A kitchen caught fire in Kuchl (Bild: FF Kuchl)
A kitchen caught fire in Kuchl
(Bild: FF Kuchl)

Kitchen on fire in Kuchl 
The Kuchl fire department was also alerted to a fire in an apartment building in the Markt district on Saturday. "When the emergency services arrived, heavy smoke was already visible from outside. Within a very short time, the residents of the house were evacuated and the breathing apparatus teams were able to start fighting the fire in the kitchen," said the Kuchl fire department, describing their mission.

Subsequent extinguishing and clearing work was then carried out. The entire house was ventilated and then released for the remaining residents. 70 firefighters were also deployed in Kuchl. Fortunately, no one was injured. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Markus Tschepp
Markus Tschepp
Porträt von Jakob Hilzensauer
Jakob Hilzensauer
