No snow in sight

Up to 12 degrees: mix of sun and rain

Nachrichten
15.12.2024 13:06

Christmas will soon be here, but the mild and sunny weather still won't bring any fresh snow. It will remain mostly dry in the coming week, especially at lower altitudes. Temperatures can even reach up to twelve degrees.

Sunny and dry weather will predominate at the start of the week on Monday. The weather will be mild, especially in the western parts of the country and from East Tyrol to south-eastern Styria. In the north and east, dense clouds will dominate in places. The snow line will rise between 1500 and 2000 meters above sea level during the course of the day. The highest temperatures of the day will be between seven and twelve degrees.

Dense clouds will also occur in the north and east on Tuesday. Rain showers may occur occasionally, but only intermittently. In the rest of the country, it will be a mix of sun and clouds. In the east, the wind will be brisk at times. Temperatures will climb to twelve degrees by the afternoon. It will be warmest in the east of the country.

Wednesday will start foggy and windy throughout Austria. But even away from the fog, a few harmless, high and medium-high cloud patches will drift across the sky. Nevertheless, the sun will prevail everywhere for the most part, bringing mild temperatures of up to twelve degrees again. It will be warmest at medium altitudes.

Thursday will also remain unusually warm for the time of year. In the west, denser cloud fields will appear. However, rain will only fall sporadically during the day. Only in the late evening hours could there be heavier showers in the south. The wind will be weak to moderate. Early temperatures will fluctuate between minus seven and plus four degrees. During the course of the day, temperatures will be between four and twelve degrees.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Irina Stöckl
