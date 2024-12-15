Ex-ambassador
This is Trump’s man for the “hottest hotspots”
The former US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, is to become US President-elect Donald Trump's envoy for special missions. "Ric will be working on some of the world's hottest hot spots, including Venezuela and North Korea," Trump wrote on Saturday on the online platform Truth Social, which he co-founded.
"Ric will continue to fight for peace through strength" and will always put America first, Trump continued in his post. Grenell was also repeatedly discussed as a possible Secretary of State under the next Trump administration. However, this nomination then went to Marco Rubio, a senator from Florida.
During his time in Berlin, where Trump sent him in 2018 during his first term as president, Grenell was not sparing in his criticism of then Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany. This was primarily about Germany's financial contribution to the NATO defense alliance. Even afterwards, the now 58-year-old repeatedly lashed out against Germany.
When the Foreign Office took aim at a statement made by Trump in a TV duel during the election campaign on Platform X, Grenell called the post election interference.
Truth-Social chief becomes chairman of the Intelligence Advisory Board
Another nomination was announced on Saturday. Long-time Trump ally Devin Nunes is to chair the White House Intelligence Advisory Board. The former Republican congressman currently heads the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind the online network Truth Social, which was founded by Trump. At the beginning of Trump's first term in office, Nunes chaired the Intelligence Committee in the House of Representatives.
As committee chairman in 2018, Nunes was involved in the investigation into possible contacts between Trump's campaign team and Russia during the 2016 US presidential election campaign. In a memo at the time, Nunes accused the US Federal Bureau of Investigation of improper methods in the Russia investigation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.