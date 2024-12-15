Verstappen: First the punishment, then the pleasure

The latter had started the farce about the drivers' swear words and not only incurred Verstappen's wrath. The head of the world governing body apparently thinks as highly of freedom of expression as Rwanda's long-term president Paul Kagame, who was even allowed to hand over the trophy to the F1 world champion. After all, his country has officially applied for a Grand Prix, and a race track is to be built next to Kigali's planned new airport. This will put Africa, where Formula 1 last made a guest appearance in Kyalami, South Africa, in 1993, back on the F1 map.