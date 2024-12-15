Social work in Rwanda
Verstappen: First the punishment, then the pleasure
Before Max Verstappen was allowed to receive his world champion trophy in Kigali, the four-time champion first had to do social work.
Red Bull team boss Chris Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell had traveled to Rwanda, and Max Verstappen's pregnant lady Kelly Piquet also flew there. To attend the presentation of the trophy to the four-time Formula 1 world champion at the FIA gala in Kigali. Sergio Pérez, who attended the award ceremony in Baku last year, had no place there this time. He cost Red Bull Racing the Constructors' Championship and his future, or rather his departure, was supposed to be announced this week.
F-word in Singapore
Before Verstappen took to the stage in Kigali in a tuxedo and bow tie, he drove casually dressed in a T-shirt to serve his sentence for the "F-word" at the press conference in Singapore: Max had been ordered by the FIA to carry out "social work" with young people from Rwanda as part of the gala. He clearly enjoyed speaking in front of the teenagers in the former civil war country. Although FIA President Mohammed Bin Sulayem himself came along to "supervise".
The latter had started the farce about the drivers' swear words and not only incurred Verstappen's wrath. The head of the world governing body apparently thinks as highly of freedom of expression as Rwanda's long-term president Paul Kagame, who was even allowed to hand over the trophy to the F1 world champion. After all, his country has officially applied for a Grand Prix, and a race track is to be built next to Kigali's planned new airport. This will put Africa, where Formula 1 last made a guest appearance in Kyalami, South Africa, in 1993, back on the F1 map.
Austria was also represented at the FIA gala in Kigali: Oscar Wurz - younger brother of Formula 3 driver Charlie - received the prize for winning the Central European Formula 4 Championship, the 17-year-old was accompanied by dad Alex.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
