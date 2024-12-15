Radlinger in an interview
“Haaland scored four goals for me in 21 minutes”
Relaxed and open to the fans. This is how Austria's successful goalkeeper Samuel Sahin-Radlinger presented himself at a pre-Christmas appointment with his outfitter KEEPERsport. At the 11teamsports store in Vienna, the 32-year-old, who conceded the fewest league goals in the fall, also took time for an interview with the "Krone".
Sammy, how can you explain Austria's incredible run of success with a little distance?
We must not forget: There was fire under the roof right at the start of the season! After the 0:1 against Blau-Weiß Linz and the elimination from the European Cup. But we stayed calm and believed in our path. And something great has emerged. The team spirit is fantastic. Every day, when we start our working day in the dressing room at 8.30 a.m., the atmosphere is buzzing.
Are you particularly proud that you've conceded the fewest goals in the league?
That's a compliment to the whole team, from the striker to the goalkeeper. And it's certainly also down to Aleks Dragovic. An outstanding defender and build-up player.
They say that goalkeepers are a bit special. Do you have any tics?
Not really, but maybe I do... I must have worn my match glove in the final training session, then I take it in the shower, clean it properly and then dry it. And the glove is only changed when I've scored a goal in a match. During our successes in the fall, one or the other glove was already at its limit, but that was a really good sign! And the glove has to be light-colored like the shoes, preferably white. Dark is not an option. And I prefer to play when it's really pouring with rain and really dirty. So yes, apparently I have my goalie ticks too...
And your path to becoming a professional goalkeeper was also quite unusual...
I was an outfield player at Ried until I was 15, and David Beckham was my role model as a right midfielder. Then a goalkeeper was needed. At 17, I made my professional debut at St. Florian in the regional league, then the Austrian U21 national team took an interest, so I thought to myself: Okay, that could be something with a professional career. At 18, I was suddenly in Hanover! Fourth in the German Bundesliga, semi-finalists in the Europa League. With stars like Emanuel Pogatetz and Jan Schlaudraff. In sporting terms, Hannover was complicated and I didn't get to play many games. But it was extremely cool and instructive. And it was the basis for my further stations in Germany, Norway, England, the Netherlands and Austria.
Who was the most unpleasant opponent so far?
Erling Haaland, for sure. During my time at Brann Bergen, we had a great start to the season. Then came the game against Molde. We heard that they had a 17-year-old super striker. And then Haaland scored four goals for me within 21 minutes. I still get the pictures on Instagram every now and then (laughs). Nevertheless, it was really cool in Norway, our first son was born there. And the older he gets, the prouder he is that he's a Viking (laughs).
Your sporting wishes and goals for 2025?
Our start to the year will be tough: twice against Sturm, then the derby, then Salzburg. We want to show that we're rightly up there. It's clear that we'll need one hundred percent against every opponent in this league. There are definitely no easy opponents. I would also be really happy if Ried were to be promoted. With Austria against the team from my home town, that would be a dream.
How important is the playful, footballing component for a goalkeeper nowadays?
That depends on the coach, of course. I've also had coaches whose motto was: Only high and far brings safety! But things are different at Austria under coach Stephan Helm. Of course I'm supposed to help build up play. I'm no Ederson, but my past as an outfield player actually helps me.
What helps a goalkeeper against nervousness?
At the start of my career, I was extremely nervous before games, but that naturally subsides over the years. It's just our fate that a goalkeeper's mistakes are extremely punished. Mistakes happen to the best in the world. It's important to have an anchor in your private life. And it's also important not to think too much about mistakes. Look ahead and move on to the next training session and the next match. Working with a mental coach helps some goalkeepers, but I honestly don't really need it. Except with my uncle, who is a coach in the business sector, I like to talk to him a lot. Visualization is also an important piece of the mental puzzle for me. Keeping good, positive, strong actions in mind. And during the game, I push myself by communicating loudly with the people in front of me. Even if they often can't hear me in a full stadium (laughs). But it helps me, I often don't have a voice for days.
