“Haaland scored four goals for me in 21 minutes”

At the start of my career, I was extremely nervous before games, but that naturally subsides over the years. It's just our fate that a goalkeeper's mistakes are extremely punished. Mistakes happen to the best in the world. It's important to have an anchor in your private life. And it's also important not to think too much about mistakes. Look ahead and move on to the next training session and the next match. Working with a mental coach helps some goalkeepers, but I honestly don't really need it. Except with my uncle, who is a coach in the business sector, I like to talk to him a lot. Visualization is also an important piece of the mental puzzle for me. Keeping good, positive, strong actions in mind. And during the game, I push myself by communicating loudly with the people in front of me. Even if they often can't hear me in a full stadium (laughs). But it helps me, I often don't have a voice for days.