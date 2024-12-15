Triumph of the small-minded

What a triumph of small minds! Could be from Thomas Bernhard. Most people won't care about the intrigues and malice behind the scenes of the Salzburg Festival. Rumors and tales from the Hofstallgasse have always been around. The silent post often weaves legends from a kernel of truth. A hitherto harmless pastime for cowardly bores and bored important people in the coffee house: the would-be directors and almost-presidents, failed directors, offended composers, offended conductors and misunderstood dramaturges, uncommitted singers and dismissed actors.