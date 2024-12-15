Vorteilswelt
Punch of the week

Political favorites in the city of Vienna? No such thing

Nachrichten
15.12.2024 16:00

Every week we select the "Punch and Judy of the Week". This time, the former Green patient advocate has imposed herself. 

0 Kommentare

Sigrid Pilz is amazed that you have to have the right party membership or at least the right friends to hold important positions in the City of Vienna. What is more astonishing, however, is that Pilz is astonished. After all, as a trained Austrian and long-time politician, she cannot be completely unfamiliar with the term "Freunderlwirtschaft". That is why she is our Punch and Judy of the week.

This is what it's all about: two and a half years ago, the Green Party member was replaced as Vienna's care and patient advocate. The then 64-year-old had applied for an extension to the lucrative post, which she had held for ten years. But the 15,000-euro job went to the former president of the Vienna Higher Regional Court, Gerhard Jelinek.

Her bad luck: the Greens had previously been kicked out of the state government. Red and Pink have been in charge since the 2020 election. Pilz filed a complaint with the Labor and Social Court because she sensed purely political reasons for her replacement. Her qualifications were beyond question. In fact, the judge ruled in favor of the former Ecos health spokeswoman at first instance. The ruling is not yet legally binding because the city is appealing (as usual). To be continued.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Alexander Schönherr
Alexander Schönherr
