Political favorites in the city of Vienna? No such thing

Sigrid Pilz is amazed that you have to have the right party membership or at least the right friends to hold important positions in the City of Vienna. What is more astonishing, however, is that Pilz is astonished. After all, as a trained Austrian and long-time politician, she cannot be completely unfamiliar with the term "Freunderlwirtschaft". That is why she is our Punch and Judy of the week.