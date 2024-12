Diesel and electric cars are currently slow sellers

Hybrid is ahead by a nose

When it comes to the drive variant (fuel or electric), Mr. and Mrs. Upper Austrians have a clear favourite, or else they don't want to commit themselves clearly yet. Because there has been a significant increase in the hybrid petrol/electric variant. In 2023, 8284 were registered, in 2024 it was already 9920. This makes hybrids the clear number two for Upper Austrians behind petrol cars - 11,381 were registered in 2024, a year ago it was slightly more at 11,991.