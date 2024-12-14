Former mayor Häupl: “I suffer from Parkinson’s disease”

Already beaten cancer

Things only got really serious in terms of health in 2020. In an interview with Krone, Häupl said at the time: "I had an early form of kidney cancer and an operation that went extremely well, but then problems arose afterwards. For example with an abscess and sepsis. There is only a one percent chance of all this happening, but I was shouting 'here' everywhere. It was an extreme challenge for the doctors, including my wife, and also for me. Twelve weeks in hospital is intense."