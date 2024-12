A Christmas that connects lonely hearts

The guests are as diverse as life itself. "They range from two-year-olds to 95-year-olds," says organizer Sarah-Maria Kepp. Behind the faces are stories that are touching and thought-provoking: The young mother who finds herself alone with her child after a separation, the widower who finds an empty home after the death of his wife, or the father who has lost contact with his family. They are people from all walks of life and age groups who are looking for something on this evening that cannot be bought: community.