Chaos, kneading fun and a thick layer of sugar

The ingredients are ready, the oven is preheated and the roll of dough lies expectantly on the table. "Which cookies are we actually baking?" asks Jannik, while he is already tossing his hand around in the powdered sugar and Jonas is sneaking a nibble of the cooking chocolate. Baking cookies with children is fun for the whole family: in theory, it sounds wonderful - in practice, the dough is quickly transformed into an "airplane" project and the cookie cutters into a pirate ship. The plan is to make gingerbread, shortcrust pastry Santa Claus and, if things have to be done quickly, Rudolph biscuits: Rudolph cookies.