In less than 6 days
The impossible achieved: 9000 meals donated
Donating more than 9000 meals in one evening - is that possible? Frizzey Greif, a native of the Tyrolean Oberland, has made the seemingly impossible possible.
The capital city of Kathmandu in eastern Nepal was hit by a flood disaster in September of this year. The local people found themselves in a catastrophic living situation and in some cases had to make do without clean drinking water. But just like everywhere else in the world, there are also people with disabilities or children without parents in the slums of Kathmandu who have simply been exposed to this situation and are no longer able to help themselves.
Huge amounts of mud removed
In addition, there are now also those people who have lost their already catastrophic accommodation due to the flood. They first had to clear their homes of the vast amounts of mud in order to have a roof over their heads again.
For Frizzey Greif himself, it is a hard thought that the orphans he was allowed to look after just a few months ago are now exposed to such a psychological and physical burden.
60,000 euros collected
Greif, who has been active in Nepal for years with his non-profit organization "Frizzey Light", wanted to help once again. In cooperation with the municipality of Ladis, the "Frizzey Light Benefit Event" took place for the tenth time in October. The more than 100 guests were able to raise an incredible 60,000 euros with the help of "admission aid packages" or other auctions. This sum made it possible to actively help the local people.
9000 meals prepared
For example, the "Frizzey Light Emergency Aid Flood" campaign for those affected by the flood disaster. In a period of no less than six days, this campaign succeeded in preparing an incredible 9,000 meals for the victims from the often forgotten slums. The helpers on the ground accomplished the unimaginable during these days, sometimes standing in front of the large cooking pots until late at night and distributing a warm meal to those in need.
But Frizzey Greif is far from finished with this successful aid campaign. During the Christmas period, there is the opportunity to bid for all kinds of works of art for a good cause on the association's website to enable further projects and thus continue to bring a smile to people's faces.
