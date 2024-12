From the “Winter Musi” to the jungle camp

Temperature shock for singer

However, another special star guest will be receiving a lot of media attention in the run-up to the show: German pop starlet Anna-Carina Woitschack. As was only recently officially announced, the 32-year-old will be taking part in the reality TV format "Ich bin ein Star, holt mich hier raus" (I'm a star, get me out of here) - and will be heading into the Australian jungle just a few days after her appearance at the "Winter Musi" open air. A temperature shock is therefore inevitable for the singer.