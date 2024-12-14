Vorteilswelt
For ski mountaineers

Now it’s all about the Olympic starting places

Nachrichten
14.12.2024 09:25

Here we go for the ski mountaineers! The new World Cup season kicks off in Courchevel, France, with a sprint competition. Daniel Zugg from St. Gallenkirchen will be there, hoping for a good start after a strong preparation.

"It's very difficult for me to assess where I currently stand," admits Daniel Zugg ahead of today's season opener in Courchevel, where a World Cup sprint competition awaits. "The fact is that I'm certainly still missing one or two hard training sessions."

No wonder - after all, the Montafon native works 50 percent of the time. "But in the summer it will be more percent," says the 31-year-old, shrugging his shoulders. Nevertheless, training went well. "I also had a few competitions in the summer, which made me feel very positive." Things also went promisingly at the ÖSV internal test races. In the vertical - not his favorite discipline in itself - Zugg finished in midfield. "In the sprint, I ran in the first heat and that went really well."

Only one starting place
The new season will be very important for the ski mountaineers, as the 2026 Olympics in Milan/Cortina are already at stake, where they will be making their debut. "However, it's first about the quota places, i.e. how many athletes we can take with us. Austria currently only has one starting place. Who that will be won't be decided until next winter."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
